Thomas B. Meath
Thomas B. Meath, age 87, of Monroe, beloved husband of the late Ann M. Porco Meath, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on June 1, 1932, he was a son of the late Albert and Adeline Meyers Meath. Tom spent most of his work life as a salesman for the aerospace industry covering all of New England. He was very active in the community and held many sports and organizational positions. He was President of the Chalk Hill PTO, past President of the Monroe Lions Club, Monroe Pop Warner Football and Little League. He served on the Board of Fairfield Wheeler Golf Club as Director. Tom also coached various youth sports organizations including Pop Warner, Little League and recreational basketball. He did the sports broadcasting for local radio station WMNR. Tom cherished his family and spending time with them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving children, Kendra Grosso of Monroe, Kevin Meath and his wife Francine of Monroe and Kyle Meath and his wife Jade of Northborough, MA, his five cherished grandchildren, Anthony Meath and his wife Maggie, Alyssa Meath, Nick Grosso, Zachary Meath and Daniel Meath, his adored great-grandson, Lucas Meath, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Mark Grosso, a grandson, Alex Grosso, brother, Wylie Meath and sister Adeline Zwerliene. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services were held privately at St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford Foundation, COVID 19 Response Fund, 10 Columbus Blvd., 8th Floor, Hartford, CT 06106. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2020.