Thomas Andrew Mencel
Thomas Andrew Mencel, age 88, died May 9, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.
Mr. Mencel had just recently moved to Leicester, VT to make his home with his son Craig and grandson Alexander Mencel. He was a firefighter for the City of Bridgewater, CT for over 30 years, retiring as a Captain.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Stratford, CT. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to The Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.
Go to millerandketchamfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019