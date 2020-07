Thomas Nielsen

Thomas Nielsen, 69, of Dadeville, AL passed away July 7th, 2020 in Opelika, AL. Born August 15th, 1950 to the late Peter and Anne Nielsen. He was a graduate of Stratford High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1969 to 1973 on the USS Independence. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary A. DeVivo Nielsen; sister, Barbara Brown (David) and brother, William Nielsen (Linda).



