Thomas M. O'Brien

Thomas Michael O'Brien, age 86, formerly of Trumbull, died on April 12, 2019 in his home.

Tom was born on October 2, 1932 in the Bronx, NY. He proudly attended Regis High School in Manhattan. He went on to attend Manhattan College, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and Union College where he earned his MBA. After college, Tom was an officer in the Navy. He then went on to have a long and prosperous career with General Electric.

Tom is survived by his wife, M. Clare O'Brien ( Foley), his five children Thomas (Sharon), Mary Beth (William) Fessler, James (Barbara), John and Cathy (Matthew) Skinner; his 15 grandchildren: Kyle, Blair, Kara (Michael), Nicholas, Andrew, Erin, Colin, Scott, Liam, Christopher, Lauren, Abby, Casey, Dylan and Becky and great-grandchild, Connor; his sister Maureen Golden and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday, April 17, at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas M. O'Brien '50 Endowment at Regis High School, ATTN: Office of Development, 55 E. 84th St. New York, NY 10028 or (regis.org/give.) Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary