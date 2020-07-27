Thomas O'Dwyer

Thomas P. O'Dwyer
Thomas Patrick O'Dwyer Jr., 89, of Milford, CT, beloved husband of Patricia Elin O'Dwyer, died of natural causes on July 24, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT, Tom was the son of the late Thomas Patrick O'Dwyer Sr. and Catherine Gleason. Tom was a lifelong educator in Connecticut who especially liked teaching social studies at Fairfield Woods Middle School. Tom retired after 40 years of service. Tom's students will remember both his mastery of the subject and his wonderful humor. Tom was also an established showman outside the classroom. An accomplished magician, Tom performed magic in facilities across the US, from Connecticut to Hawaii. He was especially happy to entertain at senior living facilities and schools, where his light-hearted interaction with the audience matched his magical performances. An avid runner, Tom enjoyed running and racing with his friends. In addition to his wife Patsy, Tom was loved and adored by his siblings, Sister of Mercy Dorothy, Jack (deceased), Margaret (deceased), his children Carolyn, Michael (deceased), Timothy (deceased), Jeff, Scott, Tracy, Amy, his grandchildren Kara, Lindsay, Michael, his great-grandchildren Devin, Paislyn, and his loving nieces and nephews. The family is deeply saddened, and welcomes memories to be posted on the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME'S website at www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
. Private services will be held. Tom O'Dwyer, Educator, Magician, Humorist, you will be missed.