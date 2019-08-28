|
|
Thomas O'Malley
Thomas Patrick O'Malley, 75, of Milford, CT, entered into eternal rest on August 27th, 2019. Thomas was born on December 5th, 1943 in College Point, Queens, New York. As a child, he helped his father, Michael O'Malley, build roller coasters at Pleasure Beach in Bridgeport, CT. He also lived in Fort Myers, Florida and Lordship, CT.
Thomas was very proud of his 30-year career in security and property management at People's United Bank in Bridgeport, CT. Thomas was a compassionate, kind, and loyal man who loved his family more than anything. He was happiest at home spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Sheryl Whitehead O'Malley, and his son Darren O'Malley and wife Erin O'Malley of Milford. He also leaves behind a devoted cat, Callie. Thomas was predeceased by his mother Catherine Cullinan O'Malley and father Michael Patrick O'Malley, as well as his brother, Robert O'Malley, and sister Theresa O'Malley Dutcher.
Friends may greet the family from 10-11am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, followed by a funeral service at 11:15 am at the Pistey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Thomas' memory to the Connecticut Humane Society at www.cthumane.org. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019