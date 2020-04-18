|
Thomas P. Baldino
Thomas Patrick Baldino, age 82, of Shelton (formerly of Fairfield and Norwalk), beloved husband of nearly 55 years to Teresa Damiano Baldino, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health Center. Born in Norwalk on June 30, 1937, he was the son of Pasquale and Mary (Buono) Baldino, who immigrated to America from Ischia, Italy. The youngest—and only son—in a family of six children, Tom grew up with a strong work ethic and value for earnest living. He was a 1955 graduate of Norwalk High School and a first-generation student of Fordham University, earning a B.S. in Business Administration. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Eustis, VA, where he enjoyed writing for the base newspaper. He later went on to earn an M.B.A. from UConn. Tom was an honest, meticulous, and devoted employee who spent most of his career as a program manager at Pitney Bowes and then at United Technologies/Norden Systems. He was an enthusiastic member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Ann's, Sons of Italy, and Silver Sluggers Clubs. A lifelong NY Yankees fan, Tom raised his daughters to appreciate America's favorite pastime and brought them to many games in the "House that Ruth Built." Never was there a Sunday that didn't include attending church, visiting his mother, singing Italian music at the top of his lungs, and eating macaroni. If we were truly lucky, he'd pull out his accordian and play, "Roll out the Barrell." He was an avid UConn Huskies basketball fan and never missed a game. He taught his girls to ballroom dance and his joy was dancing around the living room to the Rat Pack. He was a proud, generous man, and the life he created for his family, including opening his home to his mother and grandmother-in-law, was full of love. Family vacations included long car trips to fun resorts with friends where smiles swelled for days on end. Making his family happy made him a fulfilled man. In addition to his wife, Teresa, he is survived by his loving daughters Marisa Dragone (Joe Hiznay) of Trumbull and Laura Varone (Frank Varone) of Brooklyn, NY, his grandchildren Beau, Isabella, and Michael Dragone, a sister, Jennie Diorio of Norwalk, and his very own Italian Army of beautiful, caring nieces, nephews, and cousins along with their spouses. Tom was predeceased by four sisters and his son-in-law, Michael J. Dragone.
Due to the social concerns surrounding public gatherings at this time, all funeral arrangements and interment will be conducted privately at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020