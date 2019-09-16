|
|
CTC Thomas P. Costello
CTC Thomas P. Costello of Saint Cloud, Florida, formerly of Nashua, NH and Bridgeport, CT passed away on September 12, 2019, after a short illness. Tom was born to Maurice and Mary Costello on February 20, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT.
Tom predeceased by his wife Lillian T. (Gibson) and his eldest son Thomas J. Costello, his sisters Margaret (Madge) Murphy, Eileen Guerst, Ann Mary Spudnik and his brother John Costello. Tom is survived by his daughter Margaret Nadelen (Bill) and his son Bob Costello (Donald Perez), three grandchildren John Costello (Tina), Robert Costello (Michelle), Michael Costello and six great-grandchildren: John, Cole, Shawn, Awren, Ali, and Theo.
Tom was a 20-year veteran of the Unites States Navy serving all over the world. After his Navy career, he settled in Nashua, NH and worked for Sanders Associates in the communications department. After retiring, he and his wife Lillian moved to Florida.
Tom loved having the family around. A simple day trip or just a cookout in the backyard. Bring the kids friends or whomever, all were welcome. Just be ready for some kind of hijinks.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. A Funeral Mass will be held following the visitation on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Winter Garden, Florida.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 17, 2019