Thomas R. Quinn
Thomas R. Quinn, age 70, of Milford, died at West River Rehab Center on Monday, September 30, 2019 after a short illness. Thomas was born in Bridgeport to the late Thomas W. and Theresa (Monaco) Quinn. Thomas had his own marketing business and later worked for Warnaco in Milford. He was a lifelong sports fan and loved watching football and baseball.
Thomas is survived by his brother, Richard A. Quinn and his wife, Dorothy, of Milford; his niece and nephew; his great-niece; and his caring friends.
Inurnment in Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11am. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019