Thomas Roe O'Donnell
Thomas Roe O'Donnell, age 65, formerly of Shelton, passed away at his home in Sandy Creek, NY on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Hugh and Florence (White) O'Donnell of Shelton. Thomas is survived by his sister Sandy DeLong and her husband Kyle and their children Reese and Danielle and also the love of his life and partner in crime for the past 30 years Annie Reyher. He is also survived by his best friends Chris and Tommy Thompson. Friends are invited to his graveside service on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery followed by a celebration of his life at Chris and Toms house at 74 Sunnyside Dr. in Shelton.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019