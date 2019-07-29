Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Roe O'Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Roe O'Donnell Obituary
Thomas Roe O'Donnell
Thomas Roe O'Donnell, age 65, formerly of Shelton, passed away at his home in Sandy Creek, NY on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Hugh and Florence (White) O'Donnell of Shelton. Thomas is survived by his sister Sandy DeLong and her husband Kyle and their children Reese and Danielle and also the love of his life and partner in crime for the past 30 years Annie Reyher. He is also survived by his best friends Chris and Tommy Thompson. Friends are invited to his graveside service on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery followed by a celebration of his life at Chris and Toms house at 74 Sunnyside Dr. in Shelton.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now