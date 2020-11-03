Thomas P. Scippa
Thomas P. Scippa of Fairfield, CT passed away on November 1, 2020 peacefully of natural causes. Tom was born in Bridgeport on October 9, 1943 to the late Carmine (Tom) and Rose Pavia Scippa. He was a graduate of Yale University and taught art at the New School in New York and for the past 20 years at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. His artwork has been displayed at many art shows in the area. He is survived by his brother Anthony, sister-in law Jessie and niece Wendy as well as many cousins in the Fairfield area.
Services and burial will be held privately.