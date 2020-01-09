|
|
Thomas Sisko
Thomas A. Sisko, age 79, of Bridgeport, formerly of Chantilly, VA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Jewish Senior Services. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he graduated from Westfield High School, Class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tom received a BA Degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1962, a Masters in Computer Programming and Mathematics from Florida Institute of Technology and a Masters in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Tom worked for many years as a Software Engineer and System Manager at Lockheed Martin and later taught at the Nysmith School for the Gifted. Tom also taught mathematics for 8 years at a private school in Tehran, Iran during the reign of the Shah for most of the 70's. Survivors include three nieces, Nina Wilde of Bensalem, PA, Rebecca Jarit and her husband Paddy of Trumbull and Jennifer Capalbo and her husband Anthony of Fairfield. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private in the family plot in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, NJ. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 10, 2020