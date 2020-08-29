1/
Thomas Talone
1952 - 2020
Thomas J. Talone
September 23,1952 - August 27, 2020Thomas J. Talone, 67 of Milford passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his beloved children at his side. Born in Bridgeport to the late Saverio and Janet (Sansone) Talone. In 2011, Thomas retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing with family and going to the casino. Survivors are his devoted children: Julie Moore and husband Jeremy, Matthew Talone and wife Kate. His grandchildren: Emily Moore, Charlotte Moore, Emma Talone, Madeline Illioff and a great-granddaughter Kiley Keith. His sister Karen Helyer, an aunt Marion Hunt and a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Katreanna (Illioff) Pluta. Thomas will be laid to rest privately and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
