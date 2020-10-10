Thomas Tomachick
Thomas Tomachick, age 74, of Trumbull, passed away October 9, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mr. Tomachick was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Michael and Anna Tomachick. He graduated from Western Connecticut State University. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Bridgeport, CT.
He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Wakeling Tomachick; two devoted daughters Tiffany and her husband Javier Burgos and Tristen and her husband Matthew Dytko and four cherished grandaughters Marissa and Isabella Burgos and Brooke and Eve Dytko.
Funeral services will be private.
