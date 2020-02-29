Connecticut Post Obituaries
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
1950 Barnum Avenue
Thomas A. Turco Sr.
Thomas A. Turco Sr., age 95, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Rose Centopani, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 in The Carolton in Fairfield. He was employed by Morganti Construction as a carpenter for many years. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Albert Pinciaro. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020
