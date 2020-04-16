|
|
Thomas Wilber Sr.
Thomas Payson Wilber Sr., age 89, beloved husband of the late Sally Smith Wilber, of Silver Springs FL, formerly of Fairfield and Shelton, died under hospice care on April 9, 2020.
He attended the Unquowa School, Fairfield, was a graduate of Suffield Academy, Suffield CT, and attended the University of Bridgeport. Tom was a charter member of the Fairfield Kiwanis Club, member of the Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 3, and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Stephen Potter during the Korean War. Tom enjoyed living at Spring Lake Village where for many years he enthusiastically enjoyed potluck suppers (don't forget the cookies!), game nights and dancing to the sounds of the dulcimers. He and Sally also enjoyed touring many historical sites and animal sanctuaries along the east coast.
He is survived by his three children, Payson Wilber and his wife, Dara, of Charleston, SC, Robert W. Wilber and his wife, Tricia, of Stony Creek, CT, and Marna Wilber Schneid and her husband, Jared, of Lyme CT. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Eli Wilber and his wife Rachel of Atlanta, GA, Reece Wilber of Charleston, SC, Larisa Wilber of Stony Creek, and Sasha Wilber of Stony Creek. Tom is also survived by four stepchildren Patricia Scheck of Stratford, CT, James R. Brannigan of Bridgeport, Heidi Brannigan, of Bristol, and Nancy Brannigan of Stratford; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom was also predeceased by his parents Thomas H. Wilber and Jean Bullard Wilber, and his sister Constance W. Cardinal.
Due to the current circumstances Tom's funeral service will be held privately with his interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. A public memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020