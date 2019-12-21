|
|
Thornton Prescott Masten
Thornton Prescott Masten, 91, of Niantic passed away on Dec 9th, 2019. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on Sept 5th 1928 to parents Kenneth and Thelma Masten. Thornton is survived by his wife Geri of 54 years, daughters Jill Masten Urbain of Newtown, Connecticut and Laurie Masten Torrance of Laporte, Colorado; sons- in-laws, Aaron Urbain and Tom Torrance; brother, Lee Masten (wife Linda) of Bennington, Vermont; sister-in-law, Jayne Olsen; nieces, Rena and Kristina; great niece and nephew, Kyra and Owen; nephews, Lee Jr., Tyler Mario (wife Laura); great nieces, Camden and Isabel.
Thornton was a relative of Dr. Samuel Prescott who accompanied Paul Revere on the historic "Midnight Ride" to warn Patriots Samuel Adams and John Hancock.
During World War II Thornton was serving the Air Force. Stationed on Johnston Island, a very small but crucial piece of geography in the remote pacific. After the military Thornton returned home to Connecticut, eventually attending the Bridgeport School of Engineering. In time this lead to his career traveling the world on behalf of the Perkin-Elmer Corp.
Through a dear friend and colleague, he met Geri. They married and called the lovely town of Fairfield home where they raised 2 daughters, Jill and Laurie.
After 32 years and Director of Manufacturing, Thornton decided it was time to retire from Perkin-Elmer. Eager for a new endeavor, Thornton and Geri purchased a furniture business which they operated together for 17 years before settling near the Niantic shore.
Thornton's love and passion was nature and the outdoors. He was an avid saltwater fisherman and birder. His volunteer work included time with the Connecticut Audubon Society, Mystic Aquarium, and Milford Point Coastal Center. His love for adventure guided him to a rafting expedition in the Grand Canyon at age 75. His absolute favorite scenery in all the world, the big blue sky and western prairies of Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. Thornton cherished his dear friends and family in a quiet manner and referred to his marriage to Geri as "A true Love Story".
A Celebration of Thornton's Life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charities; Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburgh, Colorado and Connecticut Audubon Society (Fairfield) in memory of Thornton.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 22, 2019