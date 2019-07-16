Timothy Atwood

Timothy Atwood, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12th, surrounded by his loving family at Yale New Haven Hospital. Tim was born January 15, 1950 in Muroc, CA to Lewis and Katherine Atwood. He grew up in Shrewsbury, MA, before attending Wesleyan University in Middletown, graduating in 1972. He later attended law school at the University of Chicago before coming back to the Northeast to make his home in Connecticut.

An avid high school debater, Tim took quickly and passionately to a career in law, first as a partner at Marsh, Day and Calhoun in Bridgeport, CT before heading into private practice in the mid-1990s. Tim – a skilled litigator – argued many a case of interesting legal precedent, culminating in an argument before the United States Supreme Court! He focused particularly on legal issues surrounding the firearms industry and is fondly remembered by many in that community. Tim was an independent thinker and kept all his loved ones on their toes, constantly debating various topics of politics and current events.

Following a great sense of adventure, Tim spent as much time as he possibly could on the water. A sailor since birth, Tim captained "Dancing Girl" out of Captain's Cove for several decades, before upgrading to "Bout Time", out of Old Saybrook and New London. As a hunter, fisher, and lobster catcher, Tim also celebrated local and interesting culinary pursuits. Tim loved his dog and could often be found sitting on the deck of his boat chatting with his puppy while playing poker online.

He is survived by his loving children, Joshua Atwood of Washington, D.C. and Michelle Atwood of Newton, MA, his loving partner Sandi Cone-Foley of Meriden, his former wife, Judy Atwood of Shelton with whom he stayed in close touch, his sister Carolyn Atwood and other devoted family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Lew and Kay, and his brother Thomas Atwood.

We plan to celebrate the life of Timothy Atwood on Sunday, July 21st at 2 p.m. at the Guilford Yacht Club. We will gather to tell stories of Tim, share a drink with friends and family, and send him off into the great unknown together. Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019