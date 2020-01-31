|
Timothy Michael Burke
Timothy Michael Burke, age 29, of Waltham, MA, passed away on January 28, 2020. Tim was born in Bridgeport, CT and was the son of T. Michael and Andrea (Olsson) Burke. Timothy was a graduate of Fairfield Prep and the University of Connecticut. He was employed as the Director of IT at XebiaLabs. His interests included travelling, photography, ham radio and cars. Tim received the rank of Eagle Scout in 2009. In addition to his parents, he is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog, Tobey. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday at 11:00 a.m. directly at the Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, with the Reverend Timothy Hare officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Labs 4 rescue (http://labs4rescue.com/).
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 1, 2020