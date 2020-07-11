Timothy J. Carter
Timothy J. Carter passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at age 68 at his home in Trumbull, CT. He was born to two loving parents, Thomas Harvey Carter and Elizabeth Ernestine Carter in Decatur, IL. Tim began a career in commercial banking after he moved to Kansas City, MO. Sadly, in 1980 at the age of 28, Tim suffered a spinal cord injury due to a diving accident that left him a quadriplegic. In 2002, Tim moved across the country to Connecticut to be closer to his kids and began living with his daughter in Trumbull. After Tim's life changing accident, he was fortunate enough to regain his driver's license which gave him freedom to travel on the East Coast. Tim enjoyed spending time at the South Benson Boat Marina in Fairfield and cruising around the neighborhood on hot days. Tim loved watching sports, especially his beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. It was his favorite time of year when he got to do his fantasy football. He was a collector of baseball cards, pocket watches, and Indian arrowheads.The way he continued to laugh, smile, and enjoy life was an inspiration to everyone. He will be dearly missed by his two beloved children, Ami R. Neville, her husband Jeff and their daughter Ava (Squirt) of Trumbull and Todd J. Carter, his wife Abbie and their son Theo (Little Buddy) of Milford. He will also be missed by his sister, Carole Hill and her husband Thomas of Decatur, IL; a niece Tiffany Hill of London, UK; a nephew Trey Hill of Decatur, IL; an aunt Dorothy Gillette of Oregon and an uncle Russell Carter of Arizona. The family would like to thank all of Tim's physicians, and especially his nurses, who cared for him over the years. The family is welcoming friends Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home. Social distancing and facemasks will be required for those attending. A private service will conclude the visitation which could be watched over a zoom call at 7:30 p.m. For information for the zoom call or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com