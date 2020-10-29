Timothy Gray Dorr
Dec 20, 1950- 0ct. 19, 2020. Timothy Gray Dorr, DM, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Marianne Dorr. He is survived by his wife, Monica Rigney; sister, Janet Dorr; nephew, Randall Williams and several dear friends and colleagues. Following a successful career in Marketing Tim earned a Doctorate in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix and a Masters' in Mathematics from Fairfield University, in addition to an MBA from Columbia Business School. He was a Senior Lecturer in Statistics and Data Analytics at the University of Bridgeport and a Visiting Professor at the Zhejiang University of Science and Technology in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China. He also served as Board Chair and Director of Data Analytics at the Chinese-American Higher Education Institute in New York City. A virtual Celebration of Life for Tim will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4 at 7 p.m. EDT. Those wishing to participate may send a link request to DrTimDorrCelebrationofLife@gmail.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the New York State Retriever Rescue at www.nysrr.com
or a charity of your choice
in in his name. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden.