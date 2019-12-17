|
|
Timothy Francis Driscoll
Timothy Francis Driscoll, age 76, of Fairfield, Connecticut, entered into eternal life on Sunday December 15, 2019, alongside his loved ones.
He leaves his beloved wife of 52 years, Katherine Driscoll, his children, Kathleen (Duffy) Kilbride and husband Sean Kilbride, Timothy Driscoll II, Meghan Pymm and husband Joe Pymm, Tim's older brother Joseph Driscoll and his wife Betty Driscoll, his older sister Judy Madli and his grandchildren, Emma, Mackenzie, Kieran, Timmy, Patrick, Jack, Drew, Paige and Colin. He was predeceased by his parents.
Born in Brooklyn, the son of Grace and Joseph Driscoll, he grew up in Fair Haven, New Jersey. Tim attended Red Bank Catholic High School and then went on for four years at Villanova University. He received his MBA at Xavier University and then served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy.
Tim began a long and successful career in the chemical industry at FMC then went on to be the COO of American Oil & Supply Intl., Fairfield American, Burroughs Welcome, Roussel Uclaf, and retired as President of Agrevo. He started Driscoll Management Consulting and was still actively traveling and consulting. Tim traveled to over 50 countries during his career and what was most important to him were the people he worked with, the longterm relationships, and the impact he had all over the world, especially in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.
Tim's greatest loves were his wife Kathy and his family, watching his grand kids sporting events, his friends, his dog, playing golf, time at the ocean, and especially Villanova Basketball.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Charles Allen, S.J. on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Military Honor will be observed immediately following the church service. His burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: (www.ALZ.org/CT). To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 18, 2019