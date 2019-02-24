|
Timothy F. Pratt
Timothy F. Pratt, of Oakland Park, FL formerly of Fairfield and Norwalk, CT passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 64 years. For many years he worked at AOK Insurance in Norwalk and also spent many years as the Religious Education Director at St. Emery's Parish in Fairfield. After moving to Florida he worked at BB Insurance Marketing and was a founding member of the Franciscan Parish of the Resurrection in Pompano Beach, FL.
Timothy is survived by his Mother Barbara, Brothers Terence and wife Teresa of Cottonwood, AZ, Sean and wife Maria of Milford, CT and sister-in-law Susan of Naples, FL. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and very dear friend John Myslinski of Oakland Park, FL.
He was predeceased by his Father Walter and brothers Larry and Dennis and Dear Friend Ronald McKnight.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019