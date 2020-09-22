Timothy J. Morrissey Sr.
Timothy John "Boomer" Morrissey Sr., age 64 of Stratford, passed away at home on September 21, 2020 with family at his side. Boomer was born in Bridgeport on April 20, 1956 to the late Jack and Mary Lou (Carroll) Morrissey and was a lifelong Stratford resident. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School class of 1974, and attended Southern Connecticut State University. Boomer graduated from Briarwood College, earning an AS in Mortuary Science, and was a funeral director for more than twenty years at Adzima Funeral Home. From an early age, he was a gifted, competitive athlete and a standout on many teams, including Stratford Little League, Stratford Pop Warner, and St. Joe's football. Boomer also enjoyed a distinguished competitive softball career, tallying more than 35 state and national championships as a pivotal member of several area softball teams, including Sikorsky Aircraft, Stonybrook JAWS, Ray's Grille, Jean Shack, the Stratford Ale House Masters, and the Frog Pond. It was his legendary home run hitting prowess that led his teammates to christen him with the mononymous nickname "Boomer." Boomer's love for all sports and his athletic ability were a mainstay in his life, and carried through to his sons, whom he coached and loved to watch play. Boomer was also a dedicated high school football official, serving as a member and past president of the Fairfield County Football Officials Association, and was the recipient of the National Football Foundation's Official of the Year in 2012 and the Connecticut Football Officials Hall of Fame Vincent J. Reilly Service Award in 2013. Boomer was a member of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, Fairfield County Funeral Directors Association, and the Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association. To those who had the pleasure of his friendship, he was larger than life, and stories of him—whether tending bar or holding court in any venue—will be fondly remembered. His ability to turn a brief interaction into an instant friendship was one of his most endearing traits. Boomer loved spending time with his friends and family, refereeing, completing numerous projects, smoking a cigar on his frequent trips to Arthur Avenue, and traveling to New York City annually for the Big East Tournament. Boomer will be greatly missed by his sons of whom he was immensely proud, Timothy J. Morrissey Jr. and Thomas J. Morrissey; his devoted siblings, Mary Pat McCullough and her husband John, Dennis Morrissey and his wife Pat, Brian Morrissey, Terry Morrissey and his wife Carrie, Ann Marie Cronan and her husband Mike, Kathleen Della Vecchia and her husband Joe, Mary Ellen Adzima and her husband Matt, and Pat Morrissey and his wife Debbie; numerous nieces and nephews; his companion, Donna Capuano; and his lifelong friends (including Neil Dinihanian, whose little league team, although on the precipice of victory, fell victim to the Boomer-led nine in the league championship in consecutive seasons). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has elected to have a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Boomer's memory to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Park Avenue Medical Center. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
