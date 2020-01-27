|
|
Timothy P. Bourdeau
Timothy P. Bourdeau, age 53, of Stratford, beloved son of Joseph and Gail Finnegan Bourdeau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on February 8, 1966, he was an employee of Julian Construction with over 30 years of service. Raised in Trumbull, Tim loved cars and enjoyed car racing. He was a loving son and brother and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved parents, Joseph and Gail of Melbourne, FL, survivors include his loving sister, Debra Bourdeau of Stratford and his special friend, Melissa Cammarata, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends can greet the family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A prayer service will take place on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020