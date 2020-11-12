1/1
Timothy Quinn
1969 - 2020
Timothy Patrick Quinn
Timothy Patrick Quinn's battle with cancer ended November 6th, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT at the age of 51.
He is survived by his siblings Jean Quinn, Andrew Quinn and Patricia Pacileo, their spouses Lou, Clarice and John, nieces Delaney Prevost, Chynna Quinn and nephew, Kyle Quinn, his spouse Lindsey, their children Lacey and Dean and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents Andrew J. Quinn and Nancy J. Seaman Quinn
Tim was born on of October 23rd, 1969 at Griffin Hospital. He lived most of his life in Shelton, CT.
He loved spending good times with his friends and dog Justice. His favorite past times were fishing, music, cooking, drawing, and cheering for the Steelers.
At this time due to the coronavirus pandemic we are saddened to say there will be no services open to the public.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

