Timothy Monks
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Timothy Robert Monks Obituary
Timothy Robert Monks
Timothy Robert Monks, age 67 of Shelton, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. He was the devoted husband of 43 years to Rosa Bonada Monks. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy Prutting Monks. Timothy spent his career as a house painter and wallpaper hanger. He enjoyed traveling to historical sites across the country, reading, listening to music, and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Rosa, he is survived by his daughters; Christina Lee and her husband Teodorico (JR) of Trumbull and Victoria Monks of Stratford. He is also survived by his brothers; James (Elisette) Monks of Stratford and Kevin (Laura) Monks of Bridgeport. His two cherished grandchildren; Isabelle Lee and Benjamin Lee as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may greet the family on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Research "Closer to Free Fund", YNHH Development Office, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or www.givetoynhh.org. To offer online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 3, 2019
