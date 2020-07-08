Timothy C. Silver
April 6, 1972 - July 7, 2020 BEACON FALLS, CT: Timothy "Tim" C. Silver, age 48 of Beacon Falls, beloved husband of Melissa (Franco) Silver, entered into peaceful rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Milford on April 6, 1972, he was a son of the late Gerald and Shirley (Hopkins) Silver. The past director of facilities and maintenance for Wm. M. Hotchkiss Company, Tim was an active member of the Milford Elks Club. An avid golfer and sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, NY Yankees and Univ. of Michigan Wolverines, but above all else, he loved spending time with his two children. In addition to his wife of 14 years, survivors include his cherished children, Austin and Gianna Silver; siblings, Amy Mikulski and her husband Steve of Tolland; Jay Silver and his wife Seton of Brookfield; Mark Silver and his wife Kerry of W. Haven; father and mother-in-law, Michael J. and Lisa Franco of Beacon Falls, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by his aunt Carol Wydra who was very special to him and his step-mother Doreen Silver. A visitation celebrating Tim's life will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. directly in the Milford Cemetery, Gulf St. Milford.
It is important to note that social distancing and face masks will be required during calling hours and graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made towards a scholarship fund benefiting Austin and Gianna. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com