Timothy Taylor

Timothy G. Taylor
Timothy G. Taylor, age 43, of Ansonia, after five years of multiple surgeries, including amputation, and a courageous hard fought battle against cancer peacefully entered into rest on Friday July 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 11 years to Janice (Twarog) Taylor. He was born in Derby on October 26, 1976 the son of Christopher Taylor and Sheryl (Payne) Taylor. Tim worked as a maintenance mechanic for Aquarion Water Company where he was treated more like a member of the family rather than an employee. He loved working with his extended Aquarion family and their generosity, support and encouragement during his battle with cancer. Tim was a former member of Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and although he was not a member of White Hills Co. 5 or Original Engine 52, they always held a special place in his heart. His enthusiasm for firetrucks led him around the country visiting different firehouses and fire museums which garnered him with a wealth of knowledge. He even spent overnights at several FDNY firehouses. Without Janice's persistence, Timmy would have never found the true love of his life. He was always very fortunate to have found the perfect woman to share his life and love with. Timmy loved building models with intricate, to scale details and LEGO sets with his daughter. He could sit for hours listening to war stories and events in history from his Grandpa Payne and his dear friend Mr. White. Tim had a love for helping others without them even asking whether it be family, friends or neighbors. No matter the task, Timmy was always prepared for it. His compassion for others was unparalleled. He was also known for his firm handshakes and incredible hugs. Timmy's greatest joy was sharing his time, his sarcastic personality and his piercing brown eyes with his "Manas". His quick wit and ability to add comments to his brother Steve's useless knowledge will be missed. Above all, nothing mattered more to Timmy than family. Besides his wife Janice, Tim is survived by his daughter Anna, his brothers Steve Taylor and Richard Taylor (Traci), his sister Aimee Sharkey (Ray), his niece and nephew Ava and Richard Taylor, his step-father Garitt Ogden, and his dear pup Bruin. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Tim's funeral services will be privately held. Memorial contributions can be made to the family for an educational fund for Tim's daughter Anna. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com
