Tom Kekacs, a 60 year old Derby resident and devoted partner to Tracy Buckley, passed away July 16. He was born April 13, 1960 in Bridgeport. He was the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Salley Kekacs, and worked as a chef for many years at several local establishments. Tom was predeceased by his daughter Shaina Buckley and his sister Deborah Thomas. In addition to Tracy, he leaves to cherish his memory his brother David Kekacs and wife Angie of North Carolina, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held graveside in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby on Monday, Aug. 3 at 10:00 a.m. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com
