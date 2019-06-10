Tomasina Sabatino

Tomasina Sabatino, age 84 of Newtown, formerly of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Vincent Sabatino, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Telese, Benevento, Italy, on March 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca Ferri. Tomasina is survived by her devoted children Salvatore Sabatino, of Ridgefield and Anna James, (Arthur) of Newtown. Also survived by her five cherished grandchildren, Thomas, Jamie, Michelle, Vincent, and Christina. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Tomasina worked full-time for 25 years in produce and loved to cook for her family and friends. Calling hours are on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470; Interment will follow at the Mountain Grove Cemetery of Easton, Harvester Road, Easton. To send online condolences, visit www.honanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and/or the .