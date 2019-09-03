|
Tomiko Jeane Knapp
With deep sadness, Tomiko Jeane Knapp (Kurichan, Kuri, or Bachi), age 65 passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford from breast cancer. Kurichan was born June 9, 1954, in Fountainebleau, France to Peter and Tomiko (Tanabe) Knapp. Tomiko graduated from Stratford High School in 1972 with many of her lifelong friends. She worked with her parents at Tomiko's Japanese Restaurant for many years where she learned to make many Japanese dishes and reveled in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant business. Kuri truly lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many people with her generosity and sense of humor. She loved cooking for family get-togethers, traveling on vacation, fishing off her boat dock at Knapp's, always her BFF "Bruta" by her side.
Tomiko is survived by her mother Tomiko A. Knapp, sister Patricia (Vincent) Massey, son Akio (Regina) Case, daughter Tomiko Case, step-children Andrea (Benny) Santamauro, Lisa Iannone, Tommy (Brianna) Iannone and seven beautiful grandchildren, Yuri, Charlee, Emi, Miko, and Jade Case, Darin (Cassie) Keyes, and Marianna Raucci. Kuri also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her very much. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Tomiko are invited to a celebration of her life this Sunday, September 8, at Knapp's Landing Restaurant, 520 Sniffens Ln., Stratford. Calling hours are between 1 p.m.- 4 p.m
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 5, 2019