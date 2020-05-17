Tonny Navarro
Tonny Navarro, Resident of Milford. Tonny Navarro, age 61 of Milford passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Victor and Luisa Navarro. A loving family man who proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was an accomplished plumber who had a passion for Dallas Cowboys football, NY Mets baseball and youth sports. He served as a Pop Warner Youth Football coach in both Stratford and Milford for many years. Tonny is survived by his wife Debbie Iannucci, daughter Tina Barber, her husband Jason Hoffman, grandsons Mark and Courtland Barber and great-grandson Xavier Barber, son Tonny O. Navarro, his wife Maria Navarro and their four children: Ayden, Emerson, Logan, and Brennyn, another son Tyler Navarro and wife Shannon. Step-daughter Deanna Chuka, her husband Dan, and children Daniella and Dominick. Step-son James Iannucci and Michelle DelGobbo. There will be a private viewing for the immediate family. Friends and loved ones are welcome to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, May 19, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. The family would like to express their gratitude to the West Haven Veteran's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, www.va.gov. To extend a personal message to his family, please vist www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2020.