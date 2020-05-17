Tonny Navarro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tonny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonny Navarro
Tonny Navarro, Resident of Milford. Tonny Navarro, age 61 of Milford passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Victor and Luisa Navarro. A loving family man who proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was an accomplished plumber who had a passion for Dallas Cowboys football, NY Mets baseball and youth sports. He served as a Pop Warner Youth Football coach in both Stratford and Milford for many years. Tonny is survived by his wife Debbie Iannucci, daughter Tina Barber, her husband Jason Hoffman, grandsons Mark and Courtland Barber and great-grandson Xavier Barber, son Tonny O. Navarro, his wife Maria Navarro and their four children: Ayden, Emerson, Logan, and Brennyn, another son Tyler Navarro and wife Shannon. Step-daughter Deanna Chuka, her husband Dan, and children Daniella and Dominick. Step-son James Iannucci and Michelle DelGobbo. There will be a private viewing for the immediate family. Friends and loved ones are welcome to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, May 19, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. The family would like to express their gratitude to the West Haven Veteran's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, www.va.gov. To extend a personal message to his family, please vist www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved