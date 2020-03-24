Connecticut Post Obituaries
Tracey Brazeau


1970 - 2020
Tracey Brazeau Obituary
Tracey A. Brazeau
Tracey A. Brazeau, 50, of Milford, entered into eternal rest on March 10th, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Reginald Jackson for over 20 years. Born in Milford on January 28th, 1970, she was the daughter of the late Vincent J. Brazeau Sr. and Paula Dorothy (Price) Brazeau. Tracey worked as a Nurse's Aide in the Alzheimer's unit at Lord Chamberlin Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center for many years. She loved her job and had a great passion for caring for others. She had a beautiful smile and was loved by everyone she met. Tracey is survived by her loving son Travis J. Brazeau Sr. (Vanessa Dearborn) and two cherished grandchildren Travis J. Brazeau Jr. and Genevieve M. Brazeau. She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Lyndsey Taylor Brazeau. She is also survived by her siblings Monica L. Brazeau of Rhode Island, Vincent J. Brazeau Jr., Todd M Brazeau of Milford, CT, as well as several nieces and nephews. She has been entrusted to the care of Abbey Cremation Services, Rocky Hill. Family and friends will be called to a memorial service that will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020
