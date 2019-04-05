|
|
Tracey Nicole Mullins
Tracey Nicole Mullins of Stamford, CT passed away on March 31, 2019. She was 48 years old. She was born on November 11, 1970, in Stamford, CT to Thomas Mullins and Mary J. Ellis (Stevens). Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 29 Grove St., Stamford, CT 06902. Viewing hours are 11:00 a.m. - 12;00 p.m. Funeral Services to follow immediately. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. For more information, visit: www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019