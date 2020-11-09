Traci Lyn Carey
Traci Lyn Liptak Carey, of Portland, Connecticut passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020 at the age of fifty-one. Traci was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on August 6, 1969, and was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mark Carey. She is survived by her two precious daughters, Nicole Leigh Carey, 22, and Tarrah Ryan Carey, 21, both of West Hartford, Connecticut; parents Robert and Margaret Liptak of Windermere, Florida; Sisters Kimberly Liptak Calhoun of Cary, NC and Kari Liptak Rattigan of Windermere, FL ; and her beloved dog, Sky. Traci will be remembered by many for her big heart, beautiful blue eyes, a smile that could light up a room and the endless love and pride she had for her two daughters. Hug the ones you love a little tighter today and perhaps consider a random act of kindness in her honor Friends are invited to Celebrate Traci's Life today and every day. A Memorial for friends of Traci will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Traci's honor to the Connecticut Humane Society or your favorite animal charity. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com