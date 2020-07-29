1/1
Tracy Scott
1965 - 2020
Tracy Scott
Tracy Scott, age 55, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer. Tracy was born on June 18, 1965 in Waterbury, daughter of Judith A. Kociszewski and the late Frederick L. Scott, Jr. She held an Associate's Degree from Naugatuck Valley Community College and worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of CT, Department of Corrections. She was stationed at Bridgeport Correctional Center for her entire 21-year career. Tracy was a diehard NY Yankee fan and had a vast Yankee memorabilia collection. She traveled the world, and along with her beloved daughter, Michele, Tracy visited many European cities including Italy, Greece, and Spain. After her retirement, she moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where she could visit the beach at any time of day. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016, Tracy was determined to fight and live every day to its fullest. She was dedicated to the charities that were special to her including PANCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network), Special Olympics and Swim Across the Sound. "One of a Kind", Tracy was a loving, caring, and giving woman who helped anyone in any need and she will be deeply missed. In addition to Judy, her mother, Tracy is survived by her daughter Michele Scott of Myrtle Beach and CT, her brother Fred Scott of Plymouth, and her sister Robyn Santos of Waterbury. She also leaves her aunt Ann Marie Warren and her husband Bobby of Wolcott and her niece Carlee Santos as well as many close friends. Her services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Maiorano Funeral Home, 95 Willow St., Waterbury. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Tracy's name may be made to: PANCAN at www.pancan.org or sent to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or to "Swim Across the Sound" at give.stvincents.org/swimacrossthesound or sent to 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the building at a time and social distancing will be followed. For more information, to sign the virtual guestbook or to leave online condolences, please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Maiorano Funeral Home - Waterbury
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
Maiorano Funeral Home - Waterbury
Funeral services provided by
Maiorano Funeral Home - Waterbury
95 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710
203 753-1146
