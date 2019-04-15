Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Troy Romano

Troy Romano Obituary
Troy J. Romano
Troy J. Romano, born February 26, 1963, is truckin' on as of Saturday, April 13, 2019. He loved fishin', golfing, and his pumpkin. He is survived by his parents Janet and Joe, beloved Maryellen, sisters Jennifer, Gina and Maria, brother, Chuck and nieces and nephews Mikey, Stephanosis, Dman, Melonhead, Dominicster, Deliah and Emma. A draftsman all his life, the family would like to thank A&B Mechanical for their support. There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, April 18th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Please no suits and wear orange. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To share a memory, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2019
