Trudy E. Sheedy
Trudy E. Sheedy, 80, widow of Christopher J. Sheedy, died peacefully on June 6, 2020.
Trudy was born on February 22, 1940 in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late William Brainard and Loretta (Brennan) Schietinger. Trudy was a retired nurse who had a long career in the healthcare field, with a special affinity for the elderly. She showed immeasurable empathy for all of her patients.
Trudy loved her special family dinners, dining out, vacationing and spending time with her Sisters. She also spent countless hours watching over her four grandchildren, taking them back and forth to school and to numerous sporting events, recitals and mostly watching them grow.
She was kind and generous to her family and friends. She leaves behind her son, Christopher Sheedy (Valerie) and her daughter, Kelly Crone (Lenny); her four grandchildren, Caitlin Sheedy, Christopher Sheedy, Jr., Colin Sheedy and Samantha Crone and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Trudy was predeceased by her brothers, William Schietinger and James Ronald Schietinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church Street, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is asked to please meet directly at church and to adhere to the Archdiocese of Hartford guidelines located at archdioceseofhartford.org/coronavirus. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Thursday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Everyone attending calling hours are kindly asked to adhere to proper social distancing requirements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
