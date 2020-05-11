Trygve Angell
1935 - 2020
Trygve R. Angell
Trygve Robert Angell has slipped the bonds of this earth and ascended into heaven at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the CT State Veterans Hospice in Rocky Hill, CT of Covid19 after a long illness.
Tryg was born September 19, 1935 in Staten Island, NY to Captain Trygve S. Angell and Tordis Terjensen. Tryg enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Curtis High School in Staten Island, NY. He served in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean Conflict as a Signalman. ultimately achieving the rank of Sergeant before his honorable discharge for medical reasons in 1953.
Trygve graduated from the University of Bridgeport in 1970 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He was the self-employed owner of Trygve R. Angell, Ltd, an executive recruitment agency for the paper and pulp industries, serving clients around the world for 30 years. Tryg was also a member of the First Congregational Church of Stratford, CT where he served on the Diaconate, the Board of Trustees, and sang in the choir for 25 years.
Trygve was a member of the Stratford, CT Rotary and served as a Mason with the Ansantawae Lodge in Milford, CT. He was also a volunteer mentor for children with the Franklin School in Stratford, CT and a volunteer visitor for 30 years for patients at the former Van Doren Nursing Home in Fairfield, CT (currently Ludlowe Center).
Tryg is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy C. Nalepovich Angell. He is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Michael O'Ravitz and granddaughters Monica O'Ravitz and Rebecca O'Ravitz, all of Wallingford, CT. He is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Deborah Amber Gedney and Jeffrey Hugh Gedney of Nichols, CT, and grandsons Robert W. Gedney of Keene, NH and Patrick R. Gedney of Bridgeport, CT.
He was predeceased by his sister Thelma ("Tem") Angell Griffin of Florham Park, NJ. He is survived by brother-in-law Robert Griffin of Venice, FL, and nieces and nephews Susan Griffin Schneider of Ridgewood, NJ, Christopher Griffin and Linda Griffin, both of Sarasota, FL.
Tryg is also survived by twin brother and sister-in-law Paul and Barbara Angell of Eastham, MA and their children Nancy Recinos of San Anselmos, CA, Tara Angell of Hudson, NY, and Paul Angell of Cliffside Park, NJ.
Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, ceremonies will be postponed until it is safe to do so. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Congregational Church of Stratford. Donation information can be found at www.Firstchurchstratford.org.





Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
This was the best father anyone could ever hope to have. He was firm but kind and we wanted for nothing that was in his power to give. He generously gave to others, but usually anonymously because he felt that if folks knew of his good deeds, it wouldn't 'count' in heaven. He was service-connected disabled with non-operable brain tumors and lung issues, but ultimately it was Covid19 that did him in. His last 5 years he lived at the VA hospice in Rocky Hill CT where he received extremely kind and professional care for which we will always be grateful. My husband Jeff and I have so far received over 300 condolences on Facebook and that is a testament to how much Dad was loved and will be missed.
Deb Gedney
Daughter
May 11, 2020
Mrs Angell, Debbie, Cindy and your families. We are so truly sorry for your loss. I have so many memories of our childhood on Blakeman place. Mr Angell was always welcoming of us all. I can still hear him saying to me in his deep voice "hello Tricia" I sending our love and prayers to you all and may God give you comfort and strength during this most difficult time. ❤
Tricia Wallick
May 11, 2020
Our deepest and sincerest sympathies are with you all at this very difficult time. We are glad your father is now in a better place. We send love and prayers and caring thoughts. Lisa and Bernie Deutsch and family
Lisa Deutsch
Friend
