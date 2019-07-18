Connecticut Post Obituaries
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Ludlowe Middle School Auditorium
689 Unquowa Road
Fairfield, CT
Tyler Cummings Obituary
Tyler Cummings
Tyler Curtis "Ty Man" Cummings, age 17, beloved son of Stephen and Kelly Bolton Cummings, and adored brother to Casey Cummings, of Easton and formerly of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, found eternal comfort from a rare disease on July 16, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. A service celebrating Tyler's life will take place on Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. in the Ludlowe Middle School Auditorium, 689 Unquowa Road, in Fairfield.
The Cummings family would prefer memorial contribution to: Joel Barlow High School c/o: Debbie Farrell, 100 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06896 (Note- Donation to the Tyler Cummings Scholarship Fund). To read his complete obituary, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 19, 2019
