Urbana E. Veloso, age 85 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Joaquim Martins Veloso, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 20, 1933 in Couto Pinheiro, Arcos de Valdevez, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Luis Esteves and Alzira Gomes Araujo. Urbana immigrated to the United States in 1966 with her family to provide a better life. She was a hardworking woman, who put the needs of others before her own. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she provided unconditional love and always supported her family in everything they did. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Joaquim of 56 years, survivors include a loving son, Carlos Veloso and his wife Ana of Hillside, NJ, two cherished grandchildren, Christie Veloso and Jason Veloso, a brother, Jose Esteves of Thornwood, NY, a sister, Maria Esteves of Portugal, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019