Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Urbano Tommasi


1937 - 2019
Urbano Tommasi Obituary
Urbano L. Tommasi
Urbano L. Tommasi, 82, of Milford, beloved husband of Roxellen (Blevins) Tommasi, passed away on October 9, 2019. Born on April 19, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Antonio and Anna (Capra) Tommasi.
Affectionately known as 'The Phantom Plumber,' Urbano was the owner of Tommasi Plumbing and Heating. He had been a past member of the Knights of Columbus and of the Mill River Country Club in Stratford.
In addition to his loving wife, Urbano leaves behind his children, Lorrie (Herman) Lenz, Jeffrey (MaryAnn) Tommasi, and Sheri (Vaughan) Dumas; his grandchildren, Carly (Keegan Allen) Lenz, Nicholas Lenz, Drew Lenz, Nicole Wrightington, V.J. Dumas; his sister, Nilla DiCenzo; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Urbano was predeceased by, his brother, Walter Tommasi and his wife Claire, and by his brother-in-law, Guerino DiCenzo.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in West Haven, as well as Sara Godfrey, for all of the excellent care and sincere compassion they showed towards Urbano and his loved ones.
Family and Friends may call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will commence at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Urbano's name may be made to the VA Connecticut Healthcare Center at www.volunteer.va.gov. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019
