V. Kay Celia, age 88, of Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11am directly at St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd, Easton with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call at St. Dimitrie Church on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of services. A complete obituary is forthcoming. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019
