Vahan Hovey, age 94, of Oxford, and formerly of Easton, CT passed away September 24, 2019 at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehab in New Milford, CT. Mr. Hovey was born in Iran to the late John and Idzemnig Hohannissian. He attended Texas A and M and Cornell receiving a degree in mechanical engineering. He was an accomplished musician and had worked with many well known artists of his time. He was the beloved choral leader and musical director for his choir at the Oxford Senior Center, spreading joy wherever they performed. Mr. Hovey proudly served in the Army in WWII where he was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was very passionate about his Armenian heritage and was very involved in the Oxford Senior Center. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Madilyn (Marge) and his son Douglas Hovey. Survivors include his devoted daughters Gail Hovey Haggerty of Woodbury, CT, and Aleta Osborne and her husband Guy of Trumbull, CT; his loving grandchildren, Jesse and his wife Lauren Haggerty, Douglas and his wife Tanya Haggerty and Kyle and Owen Osborne and his cherished great-grandson Luke Douglas Haggerty. Mr. Hovey was predeceased by wife Traude Hovey. Survivors include Derek and Kim Smith, Michelle Smith and five beautiful grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with the Reverend Fr. Untzag Nalbandian officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT, 06611. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019