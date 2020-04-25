Connecticut Post Obituaries
Valdur Merilo


1943 - 2020
Valdur Merilo Obituary
Valdur Merilo
Valdur Merilo, age 76, of Stratford, a retired truck driver for R.A. Lalli, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Tallin, Estonia on August 4, 1943, son of the late Axel Merilo and Meelespea (Raudkats) Sinko. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1970 receiving the Army Commendation Medal and two Purple Hearts during his three terms in Viet Nam. Surviors include his Sisters Tina Mae Sinko Lasecki and Lehti Hutzell and husband Richard all of Stratford; a nephew David E. Lasecki and his wife Emily and their children, Anthony David and Vivianne Mae of Ansonia. Due to the current health situation, the family as elected to have a private family service. Friends and family wishing to commemorate him may make contributions to , 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001 or Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130, Lanham, MD 20706. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford as been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
