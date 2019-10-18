Connecticut Post Obituaries
Valentin Ledovsky, age 72, of Huntington Station, New York, beloved husband of XiRu Fang, passed away on October 15, 2019 in Mt. Sinai MC, New York. Valentin was born in Germany on August 24, 1947 to the late Sergei and Anastasia (Maximishan) Ledovsky and has been a longtime resident of Long Island. He was a photographer who founded and was president of Starpix Images, Inc. Survivors in addition to his wife, include his cherished children, Gregory Holland Ledovsky and Lila Holland Ledovsky, and a devoted sister, Tatiana Ledovsky and niece Katya Fay of Chicogo, IL. Val enjoyed many sports, including tennis and saltwater fishing. A Requiem Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, October 21st at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1510 East Main Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:30-11 a.m. in the church. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019
