Valerie E. Adintori, age 80, of Stratford, wife of the late Peter A. Adintori, Jr., died suddenly on Tuesday, April 21 2020. Valerie had worked for the Fairprene Corporation for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and especially loved the times that she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. Valerie is survived by her three sons Mark C. Adintori and his wife Tobey, their children Alyssa, Anthony and Abbey, Jeffrey S. Adintori and his children Peter, Lindsay and Jeffrey, and Michael P. Adintori and his wife Leah and their children Katelin and Nicole. She leaves behind a brother Paul Kochis and sisters Yolonda Tuz and Gloria Smith as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Peter A Adintori III and brothers Jack Kochis and Tom Kochis. Funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donate to the in the name of Peter and Valerie Adintori. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020
