Valerie Anthony

Valerie Anthony, 80 of Fairfield, CT, the beloved wife of the late Dee Anthony, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in London, England to the late Isadore and Ada Bobroff Green.

Valerie studied art in London and moved to the States when she was 19. After living in New York City, Valerie and her family moved to Fairfield County in the 1980s where she worked at the Westport YMCA.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Vanessa Costanzo and her husband Patrick of Fairfield and Jessica Cardichon and her husband Patrick of Washington, DC. She will also be missed by her stepdaughters, Michele Anthony of NYC and Marla Bertsch of San Diego, her brother, Stephen Green of London and her beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Chase, and Vivienne.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield with Rabbi Stephen Shulman officiating. Friends may greet her family one hour prior to the service. Interment in Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla, NY will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090. To sign her online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary