Valerie Elaine Baldwin
Valerie Elaine (Powell) Baldwin entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Friends are invited to attend a walk-through viewing on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. For full obituary, please visit www.parentelauro.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Calciphylaxis Research, attention Sagar Nigwekar, MD, 165 Cambridge St., Suite 302, Boston MA., 02114 or at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/calciphylaxis-research/
, in memory of Valerie E. Powell-Baldwin.